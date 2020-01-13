British Troops Reportedly ‘Disgusted’ With Prince Harry After Decision To Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked people around the world when they announced that they planned to step back from their royal duties. While some have expressed support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, one decorated British was hero says that British troops are “disgusted” at their decision.

According to Page Six, Former Royal Marine Commando Captain James Glancy says that the prince should be stripped of his title as captain general of the Royal Marines, the unit in which he served, because his behavior isn’t becoming of someone who should hold that position.

Apparently, he isn’t the only one who is upset with Prince Harry’s behavior, which critics have argued was disrespectful after the couple chose to announce their decision on Instagram, reportedly before discussing their plan with Queen Elizabeth.

“Now I’ve spoken to other Royal Marines, and other people in the military, and they’re very upset if not disgusted at the disrespect to the Queen by not discussing this,” he said.

The war hero, who received the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross, isn’t opposed to Prince Harry’s decision to step away from his royal duties, however. But he believes that the prince must give up his income and position.

“You don’t sit as captain general, or in any other position, and make millions of pounds because that opportunity is not available to a soldier, to a marine, who is on [$25,000] a year,” Glancy said. “They can’t turn up to their commanding officer and say, ‘Do you know what, boss, I’m going to go and live in another country, but would you mind still paying me?'”

Glancy added that if Harry privatized his life, he would no longer toast to him because he wouldn’t be deserving of the respect.

Glancy also took issue with Harry’s wife Meghan, who he called a “Canadian” who wants to “privatize the monarchy.” He said that her behavior wasn’t acceptable.

Meghan, who is an American actress, has reportedly been a driving factor behind the couple’s decision to leave the royal life. As The Inquisitr previously reported, insiders say that she wants to be able to pursue her career in Hollywood and to be able to chase the limelight without the royal responsibilities weighing her and Harry down.

One source said that Meghan has always been the center of the relationship and likely masterminded the plan, which would see the couple working on their personal charities and working to become financially independent while splitting their time between North America and the United Kingdom.