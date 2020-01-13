Meghan McCain Says ‘The View’ Will Be ‘Less’ Without ‘The Light’ Of Abby Huntsman

Meghan McCain took to Instagram on the heels of The View’s stunning panel shakeup where it was announced that Abby Huntsman would be leaving the daytime talk series to focus on her father’s gubernatorial campaign. She applauded her longtime friend as she sets forth on a new personal and professional journey and said the show will be “less” without “the light” of her pal.

Meghan and Abby, who have been close for years since their days working together at Fox News, parlayed their friendship into a second working relationship as co-hosts of The View. Abby was hired in 2018 to fill the seat of journalist Sara Haines, one year after Meghan was hired as a panelist to replace Jedidiah Bila.

“Wishing my amazing friend and co-host Abby Huntsman nothing but the best on her next chapter! The View is less without you and your light,” said Meghan in the caption of her touching Instagram post.

Meghan posted an image of herself and her longtime friend together on The View set where she applauded her on her decision to lead her father Jon Huntsman’s campaign. The image was taken during Abby’s second pregnancy with twins Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey. Abby and husband Jeffrey Livingston also share a 2-year-old daughter Isabel Grace.

Abby made the shocking announcement at the top of Monday’s show.

The journalist said in a statement published by People Magazine, “Family has always been my number one priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time.”

Abby also noted that her family is incredibly close and it was important that she supports her father, the former United States Ambassador to Russia, in his political aspirations.

Fans took to the comments section of Meghan’s Instagram where they relayed their own sentiments regarding Abby leaving the series.

“So happy that Abby is making this decision to move forward with her Dad’s campaign! She’s the best!!!” said one Instagram follower.

“Nooo I love her perspective and just her sweet spirit,” said a second fan of the show.

“What a loss of common sense on this show.. will miss her!” said a third fan of the panelist.

Meghan is well aware of the demands of a political campaign on a family. The daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain worked with her father on two unsuccessful presidential campaigns: in 2000 and 2008. Just days earlier, Meghan posted a photo of herself and her father where she spoke about her continued grief at his passing and how much she still missed him.

The show has not commented on any possible replacements for Abby, who was with the series for two years.

The panel will consist of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain until a new panelist is found to bring the fifth perspective to the ABC daytime talk show.