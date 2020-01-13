Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Refusing To Pay Democrats $250,000 In Dues: I’m ‘Not Welcome’ In The Party

Freshman congresswoman and squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that she will refuse to pay the mandatory dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (via Fox News). Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, has cited the fact that she does not feel that she or other outside challengers are “welcome” in the party.

“I don’t see the sense in giving a quarter-million dollars to an organization that has clearly told people like me that we’re not welcome,” Ocasio-Cortez explained.

The “people like me” comment referred to insurgents against long-standing Democratic incumbents. Ocasio-Cortez famously rose to fame after beating Representative Joseph Crowley. Crowley, who had previously been hailed as having a bright future in the Democratic party, had not seen a challenger in over a decade.

AOC added that the DCC “want(s) to take my money, but push me out, or push candidates like me out.”

Another factor that AOC has cited in her decision to boycott the dues is the monumental sum requested by the DCCC. As a prerequisite for all Democratic lawmakers in the House, they can be as low as $150,000 for newer members and reach $1 million — like the fee paid by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“It’s pretty nuts — $250,000 for a freshman member. Can you imagine being 30 years old and getting a bill for $250,000? I still have $20,000 in student loan debt,” she said.

I give quite a bit to fellow Dems – we’ve fundraised over $300,000 for others (more than my “dues”), w/ over 50% going to swing seats. DCCC made clear that they will blacklist any org that helps progressive candidates like me. I can choose not to fund that kind of exclusion. https://t.co/qqwdwPAqek — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2020

However, her decision to buck the rules has some members of her party deeply upset.

“Deadbeat Cortez should pay her bills,” complained a Democratic insider to Fox News. “She’s always whining about people paying their fair share and here she is leaving her friends with the bill.”

“Do you want to be part of a team?” added New York Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks.

However, the Boston University alumna has hit back against claims that is not a team player, citing the fact that she has helped the Democratic party’s fundraising abilities substantially. AOC estimated that she has helped fundraise over $300,000 for the party.

Republicans have a similar system, though their dues go to the NRCC. The purpose is to ensure a Democratic — or Republican — majority by helping give money to candidates in competitive races.

Despite the fact that AOC has refused to contribute, the DNCC has already broken records with its fundraising, boasting an off-year record of $110 million through November of 2019.

Ocasio-Cortez has also emphasized the importance of grass roots fundraising and getting big money out of politics. That said, she recently received some heat after receiving the maximum donation from current Democratic Presidential candidate Tom Steyer, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.