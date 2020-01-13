WWE News: Popular NXT Stable Invades NXT UK During ‘TakeOver Blackpool II’

It was an unexpected ending to a very enjoyable and hard-hitting pay-per-view.

Sunday was a huge day for the yellow and black brands of WWE as NXT UK held their big event called NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. The event was absolutely fantastic from start to finish with hard-hitting matches and close calls as numerous titles were on the line. At the end of the night, WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER was standing tall after a successful title defense, but the Undisputed Era invaded to put a stop to all the celebration.

Throughout the day, the crowd was on fire for some really big matches and hard-hitting moves from the entire roster. Gallus defended their NXT UK Tag Team Championship in a brutal Ladder Match while NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray successfully defended theirs in an awesome Triple Threat.

At the end of the night, WALTER and Joe Coffey battled it out over the WWE United Kingdom Championship, and there were a number of close calls. Once all was said and done, WALTER forced Coffey to tap out with a modified sleeper as he retained his title.

Not long after the match ended, the rest of Imperium joined WALTER in the ring as recapped by the official website of WWE. Soon, the crowd became very restless and loud as The Undisputed Era of NXT came thorough the crowd and took out all members of Imperium before having WALTER in a four-on-one disadvantage.

Once WALTER was alone in the ring, the members of The Undisputed Era surround the WWE United Kingdom Champion and took him out. NXT Champion Adam Cole yells out at WALTER that this kind of beatdown is what’s coming to him at Worlds Collide.

Even though NXT will have a presence at the Royal Rumble in a couple of weeks, things are building up for Worlds Collide taking place the night before. At this event, there will be matches pitting superstars of NXT vs. superstars of NXT UK. That will take place on January 25, 2020, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

So far, there are three matches confirmed and in place for Worlds Collide as of this writing:

Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, & Fabian Aichner) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, & Bobby Fish)

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm

Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT continues to be one of the hottest wrestling promotions in the entire world and NXT UK comes close to them over in the United Kingdom. WWE could not do anything better than put the two brands together for Worlds Collide in a couple of weeks, and the thrill of Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era is only a small part of it all.