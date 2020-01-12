Ayesha Curry Sizzles In Skimpy Miniskirt For Date Night With Husband Stephen Curry

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry treated her 6.8 million Instagram followers to a peek at a recent date night outfit. She appeared to be hitting the town with her husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, and looked smoking hot in her ensemble.

Ayesha shared a double Instagram update that showcased the outfit from multiple angles. The duo appeared to be walking outside somewhere, and a building was visible in the background. Ayesha rocked a miniskirt featuring a cow-print pattern. The skirt was slightly high-waisted, and hugged Ayesha’s curves to perfection. It also featured a unique detail, with two thick straps crafted from the same cow-print material stretching across her thighs. The miniskirt showed off her curvaceous legs, and the straps drew more attention to them.

Ayesha paired the miniskirt with a baggy white crop top, and a sliver of her toned stomach was on display. She kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate bracelet and a small pouch at her waist. Her locks were down in textured waves, and she held Stephen’s hand as they strutted down the sidewalk. Stephen’s outfit was simple, and he rocked a white t-shirt, dark pants and a dark jacket, paired with some black-and-white sneakers.

In the second pic, Ayesha showcased the outfit from the side, giving her fans another glimpse at her incredible legs and pert derriere. She added a cheeky caption to the double update, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the date night snap.

The post racked up over 409,800 likes within just one day, and many of Ayesha’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling ensemble she wore.

“You killed it with this outfit,” one fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

Another follower loved that the duo were still making date night a priority, despite their busy schedules and three children and said, “that’s right! Keep that love alive and date each other.”

“This caption is everything,” another fan said, and many fans remarked on the RENT reference that Ayesha made in the caption.

Another follower couldn’t get enough of the statement skirt, writing, “Ok but can we have the deets on this skirt.”

While Ayesha posts plenty of Instagram updates that simply showcase her outfits, she also treats her fans to adorable snaps that highlight her relationship with Stephen. Back in November 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha shared a shot of the two of them on the red carpet at a charity event. While Stephen smiled at the camera in the picture, Ayesha gazed up at her husband with an adoring look on her face for the sweet update.