‘One Piece’ Episode 917 Spoilers, Recap: Moria Is Alive, Sabo & Revolutionary Army Fight Navy Admirals

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “The Holyland in Tumult! Emperor of the Sea Blackbeard Cackles!,” featured two interesting scenes involving former Warlord and Thriller Bark Pirates captain Gecko Moria, Blackbeard Pirates captain and Emperor Marshall D. Teach, Sabo and the four Revolutionary Army commanders, and Navy Admiral Fujitora and Navy Admiral Ryokugyu.

One Piece Episode 917 revealed that Moria is still alive. When he suffered a serious injury from the furious attack of former Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo during the Marineford War, most people thought that Moria was already dead. However, it turned out that Moria managed to survive and try to revive his crew.

In One Piece Episode 917, Moria was shown raiding the Pirates Island of Fullalead which serves as the headquarters of the Blackbeard Pirates. Moria decided to attack Blackbeard’s territory with the belief that one of his closest allies, Absalom, was there. Moria didn’t go to the island alone as he was accompanied by his zombie army.

Upon his arrival on the island, Moria immediately created a commotion and started calling the name of Blackbeard. While torturing Blackbeard’s subordinates, Moria saw a familiar face, Absalom, who was enjoying the fine weather with gorgeous girls by his side. However, the Absalom that appeared was really one of the Blackbeard Pirates captain that could copy faces.

When Moria started to become suspicious of the fake Absalom, he and his zombie army were attacked by an invisible swordsman, Shiryu of the Rain, who became the new owner of the Suke Suke no Mi. Shiryu defeated Moria and his subordinates with ease, but it seems like they don’t have a plan of giving the former Warlord a quick death. The Blackbeard Pirates could be planning to take Moria’s devil fruit before killing him or try to convince him to become their allies.

One Piece Episode 917 also revealed what happened during the Reverie at the Holyland Mary Geoise. While the leaders of various nations were having a meeting, Sabo and the four Revolutionary Army commanders invaded the place where the Celestial Dragons live to save their comrade and former Warlord Bartholomew Kuma. In the middle of their mission, Sabo’s group met and clashed with two of the strongest marines in the world – Navy Admiral Fujitora and Navy Admiral Ryokugyu.

One Piece anime is yet to give any information on whether there are casualties in the intense battle or if the Revolutionary Army accomplished its goal. However, in the manga, it was reported by the World Government that Revolutionary Army Chief of Staff Sabo died.