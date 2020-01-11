Meghan Markle Reportedly Lands Disney Deal After Stepping Back From Royal Role

Meghan did voiceover work for a Disney project.

Meghan Markle might be relinquishing her role as a senior member of the royal family, but the Duchess of Sussex has landed a gig with Disney, the entertainment conglomerate that is known for its female characters who marry into royalty.

According to The Times (via Today), Meghan inked a deal with Disney before she and her husband, Prince Harry, shocked the world by announcing that they were resigning from their high-profile roles as senior members of the royal family. However, she hasn’t taken on a new royal role as Disney princess. Instead, she reportedly agreed to do voiceover work for an unnamed Disney project. Meghan completed the work ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Meghan and Harry have revealed that they want to be come financially independent, but the money from Meghan’s Disney voiceover work won’t be going into their pockets. Instead, Meghan agreed to do it in exchange for a donation to the Elephants Without Borders wildlife charity.

The Duchess of Sussex’s decision to sign the Disney deal allegedly irked some senior members of the royal family, who brought the move up during “tense talks” about Meghan and Harry’s behavior. The Times suggested that Meghan’s voiceover work for charity will open her and her husband up to accusations that they “are cheapening the royal brand and will compromise themselves for money.”

Meghan and Harry have shown their support for Disney before by attending the London premiere of the live-action remake of The Lion King. During the event, the couple rubbed shoulders with Beyonce and Jay-Z. The film premiere also had a connection to a charity near and dear to the couple’s hearts; it was held in support of the African Parks organization, which Prince Harry is a patron of.

Meghan and Harry have also spoken about their love of Disney movies. As reported by People, the couple met with a group of children at the annual WellChild Awards in 2018, where a little girl asked them to name their favorite Disney films. Meghan revealed that she’s always been a big fan of The Little Mermaid, while Harry named The Lion King as his all-time favorite Disney feature. He also listed Moana and Zootopia as two Disney movies that he enjoyed.

Meghan and Harry have revealed that they plan to continue doing charity work as they assume their new roles apart from the royal family, and there’s been a lot of speculation about what kind of paid work the couple will seek out to become financially independent. Some fans have wondered whether Meghan will resume the acting career that she left behind to marry Prince Harry, and the former Suits star’s decision to do voiceover work for Disney could be seen as an indication that she’s open to becoming more involved in the world of entertainment again.