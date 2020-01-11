‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting: Chase Coleman Talks Tanner’s Future In Genoa City

Last week on The Young and the Restless, music star Tanner Watson, portrayed by actor Chase Coleman, came to Genoa City and threw a wrench in Tessa and Mariah’s relationship.

Ultimately, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) learned that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) had been married to the superstar singer. Chase asked Tessa to go on tour with him. Tessa failed to let Mariah know that they’d been married, which caused some angst, but after some discussion and tears, Tessa took the opportunity with Mariah’s encouragement. She left town on Mariah’s birthday last week, which led to some tears for Mariah.

While Tanner, who is part of the alternative rock group, Mercy Mode, was hired to play a short stint as Chase, there is the possibility that future storylines could include the musician, and the actor is thrilled by that idea. He recently discussed his time on Y&R with Soap Opera Digest.

“I didn’t know I was going to have this much fun. On day one, just meeting everybody, how everything flows, and the choices I get to make and the character himself, it’s all been amazing. I would be 100 percent down for however long they would like to extend Tanner,” said Coleman.

Soap opera viewers may recognize Coleman from his time on ABC’s now-defunct daytime drama One Life To Live. He portrayed Garrett on the sudser. In addition, the actor also had roles on Gossip Girl and The Originals. According to Coleman, his previous daytime experience didn’t come up during his audition for the character of Tanner. He described his audition as more of a meeting. He sang and talked with several different people, and in a few hours, the actor got the call that he’d landed the gig.

Tanner enjoyed his time at the CBS Daytime drama from the very start. He especially enjoyed his scenes with Tessa actress, Cait Fairbanks.

“Cait is extremely cool. I love her. I’m having a blast with her. We laugh, we joke. She’s an amazing actress and such an amazing musical talent. Her voice is out of this world, and she can play guitar great, too. It’s been so fun working with her on the show,” noted Tanner.

With Tessa gone for a while, Mariah will be left alone to pick up the pieces when she learns about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer diagnosis. There’s a chance that Tessa will return to Genoa City to support her girlfriend, and Tanner might come along for the ride, too, which means fans may get to see a bit more of him in the future.