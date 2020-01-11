Ellen Pompeo Speaks On Justin Chambers’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit Via Twitter

Ellen Pompeo briefly shared her thoughts on her fellow Grey’s Anatomy co-star Justin Chambers leaving the ABC series after 16 seasons.

News broke on Friday, January 10 that Chambers would be leaving Grey’s after being one of the only original members on the show. Following the announcement, multiple media outlets began to report on Chambers and share them via social media.

According to People, Pompeo saw one of the articles about Chambers’ exit and agreed with the headline of the article. The actress reposted Vanity Fair’s article, which said that the cast of Grey’s was about to experience their “biggest loss” after Chambers’ character, Alex Karev, closes his story arc on the show. Pompeo then wrote her own words about how she felt about the show’s loss.

“Truer words have never been spoken,” Pompeo wrote of her fellow original cast member, including a broken heart emoji.

Pompeo and Chambers worked alongside each other on Grey’s since the show premiered in 2005. The two’s characters, Meredith Grey and Alex Karev, were two of the medical drama’s original surgical interns. As the show progressed, the two were the only original interns that remained, as Katherine Heigl (Izzie Stevens), T.R. Knight (George O’Malley) and Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang) all decided to leave the show during its duration.

Chambers’ final episode of Grey’s aired on November 14. His character will not have a send-off on the show, and People reports that in his character was leaving to take care of his ailing mother.

Although Chambers’ exit on the show was shocking to Grey’s fans, his and Pompeo’s characters were able to interact together one last time. His character defended Pompeo’s on the show’s 350th episode as she was charged with insurance fraud. Chambers’ character stood up for his longtime friend, which resulted in Meredith having her license reinstated.

Chambers himself released a statement regarding his exit on Friday, January 10. The actor shared in his remarks that, while it was difficult to say goodbye to Alex, he knew it was time to explore other career options as he approached turning 50. He also thanked many of his fellow Grey’s cast members, including Pompeo.

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

There is still no word as to how Grey’s Anatomy will play out Karev’s exit on the series.