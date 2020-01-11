Meghan Markle Gets Hilarious Offer To Join ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The Duchess of Sussex has an 'open invite' to join the reality show she once called her 'guilty pleasure.'

Meghan Markle just got an offer she’ll probably refuse. Days after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry announced their decision to step back as “senior members” of the royal family and divide their time between the U.K. and North America, the former actress received an “open invite” to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

RHOBH executive producer Andy Cohen made the cheeky offer to Meghan, 38, in a Twitter post, according to The Huffington Post.

“Open invite for the Duchess to join #RHOBH,” Cohen wrote.

The official Bravo TV Twitter also weighed in on the possibility of a royal Real Housewife with, “Meghan Markle tagline suggestion: Beverly Hills is full of diamonds but I’m the crown jewel.”

While it’s hard to imagine Duchess Meghan dirty dancing at an Erika Jayne concert or slugging back tequila shots with Denise Richards, it should be noted that she is a big fan of the Bravo reality show, which is set to debut its milestone 10th season this year. In a 2016 interview with UKTV, Meghan named The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as her favorite guilty pleasure.

On social media, royal watchers had a field day with the far-fetched Real Housewives offer, as can be seen by some of the reaction below.

Wow he really asked Meghan to be on RHOBH , so disrespectful ????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️ — keep up (@KaecieOKilla_x3) January 10, 2020

What is Andy thinking with Meghan Markle on RHOBH? Really?! Has he no awareness of how undignified it would be?

Are they going to have her do her own version version of Erika's song called

Pat the crown?#RHOBH — Rosevincent (@rosevincent) January 10, 2020

Meghan Markle ain’t going on #RHOBH lol. Get a grip people. That show is way too trashy. — oregon girl (@oregon_girl3) January 10, 2020

While it’s a pretty safe bet that fans won’t see Meghan trading barbs with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veterans Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Denise Richards this season, television was a big part of the royal bride’s past.

Meghan was a star on the USA Network legal drama Suits before she married into the British royal family. Meghan’s former boss, Suits executive producer Aaron Korsh, previously confirmed there would be no chance of Prince Harry’s bride reprising her role as Rachel Zane for the spinoff series, Pearson.

“We’re not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us,” the Suits creator said, according to TV Line. “I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

Ahead of her series regular role on Suits, Meghan also worked as a briefcase model on the NBC game show Deal or No Deal back in 2006. Deal or Deal host Harry Mandel joked to People that Meghan “was slightly Duchessy” when he worked with her.

Fans know that with Lisa Vanderpump now gone, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is down one queen bee. Now if only a Duchess would fill that role.