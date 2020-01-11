Jeffree Star Breaks Down As He Confirms Breakup With Boyfriend Nathan Schwandt Weeks After Buying Dream Home

The beauty guru confirms that his 5-year- relationship is over.

Jeffree Star has confirmed that he has ended his relationship with longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt. The popular YouTube star and makeup guru posted an emotional video to his channel to explain the reason for his lengthy social media hiatus and abruptly canceled tour.

Star delivered the news with his Pomeranian pups by his side as they sat on a luxurious pink bed in the dream home he and Nathan had moved into just a few weeks ago. Star said there is no “tea” behind the breakup, but said he and the love of his life have been broken up for a few weeks.

Thee self-made makeup star admitted that he “never thought the day would come” that he would be talking about breaking up with his “soulmate.”

“There’s no easy way to say this, but we did break up,” Star said. He added that he and Nathan had a difficult year with the death of two dogs, family illnesses, and being in the spotlight.

“I think I need to say me and Nathan are friends,” Star added of his boyfriend of five years. “I will always have love for him. Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life.”

Star explained that Nate had never been comfortable in front of the cameras and that he “really wanted a breather” from all social media.

“My life is so public and I think it just got to a breaking point,” star said of his relationship with Nathan.

He also confirmed that Nathan came over the other day to visit their dogs. Star added, “There’s no custody battle. He can come over here any time he wants.”

Star also thanked Nathan for being “the only man that was ever confident enough to love me.”

“He met me when I had nothing and he never changed,” Star said of his ex.

Star’s breakup news comes amid long speculation that he and Nathan had broken up. Fans began speculating about the relationship after Sarcanceled his European masterclass tour with MMMMitchell just a few days before it was scheduled to begin. In an emotional post, Mitchell said that he just wanted “Jeffree to be happy again.”

While many fans believed the sudden tour cancelation meant that Jeffree and Nathan had broken up, other rumors swirled regarding the health of Jeffree’s mother. In his new video, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder also confirmed that his mother is doing okay.