WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Reportedly Returning At ‘Royal Rumble’

WWE Hall of Famer Edge — whose real name is Adam Copeland — was forced to retire back in 2011, but in recent months, there has been constant speculation that he’s about to make his in-ring return. Even though the superstar has denied reports that he’s been cleared to compete and will return at this month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the rumors keep intensifying, and the latest one has revealed that he’s definitely going to make an appearance at the event.

According to a report published by WrestleZone, a source told the outlet that “The Rated R Superstar” will make his grand comeback in the event’s titular 30-man Battle Royale match. It remains unclear whether Edge’s inclusion in the match will be a one-off appearance, or if the company has plans to feature the legend on a more frequent basis.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, there has reportedly been talk of a match between Edge and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. However, the proposed match is reportedly no longer the plan moving forward, unless circumstances change again at a later date. Of course, Lesnar’s style requires his opponents to take multiple bumps during their matches, and the company probably doesn’t want to risk Edge getting injured again.

Edge made a surprise return at last year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, where he speared Elias to the mat. The segment marked the first time that the former World Champion had performed a wrestling maneuver since his final match, suggesting that he’s been given the go-ahead to compete again.

Edge opened up about the experience on a subsequent episode of his podcast, where he revealed that he feels healthy enough to compete again. As documented by EWrestling, he is also in great shape at the moment, having shared some photos to his social media accounts. In fact, he looks as good at the moment as he did during his WWE prime.

Since then, the Hall of Famer has left his podcast and has been spotted in Pittsburgh, the city where WWE alumni are sent for medical tests. While the details of the retired superstar visiting the city have yet to be disclosed, his visit was reportedly WWE-related.

The Edge rumors will likely continue until the Royal Rumble, but fans won’t know whether they become a reality until the event. He wouldn’t be the first superstar to make a miraculous comeback following a career-ending injury, so the Hall of Famer having one more match isn’t beyond the realm of possibility.