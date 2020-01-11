Nicole Kidman Rocks A Backless Dress In A Throwback Photo: ‘Running Wild’

Nicole Kidman could probably wear a paper bag and look good in it, but she was especially alluring in a backless dress she wore in a snap on Instagram. On Friday, the long-sleeved frock was pictured in a throwback photo on the social media network in which the acclaimed actress appeared in black-and-white.

The prolific star of such popular movies as Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge, and Anthony Minghella’s Cold Mountain, Nicole looked as if she had been headed down a tree-lined path when she turned her head to look into the camera’s lens. Her hair, which appeared to be blond but was actually red, was out of control with curls running down her back, behind her ears, and across her forehead.

Her expression, heightened via arched and color-enhanced eyebrows, looked both innocent and knowing at the same time.

She rocked a full face of makeup, including eyeliner on both her top and bottom lids, mascara, and lipstick darker than her natural pout. As is typical of the enduring artist at every age, the 52-year-old star embraced her milky white skin that was particularly evident in the colorless image that pictured her entire back, all the way down to the top of her booty.

Nicole enjoys sharing pictures from her past on social media. The photo the prolific Australian-American actress shared on Instagram was likely from the late 1980s or early 1990s. During that time frame, Nicole was featured in such films as Emerald City, Days of Thunder, Billy Bathgate, Far and Away, and My Life, according to IMDb. In 2003, the mother of four won the Best Actress Oscar for The Hours.

Currently, Nicole can be seen in the biographical drama, Bombshell, which also stars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie.

Nicole’s throwback Instagram post in which she was “running wild” proved popular with her 6.1 million followers. Within a day of going live, the update was awarded more than 323,000 likes — including one like from Jennifer Aniston — and nearly 2,000 comments.

Many people left emoji — including waving hands, red hearts, red heart exclamation points, double pink hearts, and fire — while others used their words to express how they felt about the star and her lovely black-and-white portrait that appeared on social media.

“I didn’t even recognise you,” stated one follower, who added a winking eye-face emoji.

“What back?” asked a second fan, who added an angel, a red heart, and a kissy face emoji.

“Love the wild hair!! Curls,” remarked a third admirer, who added a double pink heart emoji.

“So beautiful @nicolekidman you were always an elegant free spirit,” commented a fourth Instagram user.