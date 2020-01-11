Jessa Duggar Shares Instagram Snap Of Husband Ben Seewald & Their Two Boys In Matching Outfits

Fans just can't get enough of those Duggar grandkids.

It’s always a delight for fans whenever Jessa Duggar posts a snapshot of her kids on Instagram. Add husband, Ben Seewald, into the mix and everyone goes crazy it seems. The Counting On star just recently shared a cute picture of the three special men in her life in matching outfits that garnered almost 400 comments from many of her followers who raved on how sweet her guys are.

The photo that was shared a few days ago has Ben sitting on the sofa in their living room with Henry, 2, on one side, and Spurgeon, 4, on the other. Their dad is looking down at his youngest son, who is trying his best to come up with the perfect smile for the snapshot. His big brother is sitting nicely with a little bit of a grin. The boys’ mop of curls usually stands out, but this time it’s the matching outfits that all three are wearing that captured most of the attention.

All three guys have on jeans, a red shirt, and grey sneakers. While Spurgeon and Henry’s attire is perfectly matched, Ben’s is a bit different, but close enough. The boys have on lighter colored jeans than their dad, and while all three have the same colored shirts, the two boys have a cute teddy bear on the front of their sweatshirts.

They are often seen wearing them. In fact, Jana Duggar had posted a photo about a week ago of Henry and his cousin, Gideon Forsyth, sharing a snack together and having a fun time doing it. Henry is seen wearing the exact same shirt in those pics as well. It could be that the photos were snapped on the same day or the shirt is just a favorite.

One fan noticed how often the boys are seen in those shirts and had a good suggestion for Jessa Duggar.

“I’ve seen your boys in those bear shirts a few times and I always think they’re adorable. Ivy needs one so they can be the three little bears,” the follower said.

Jessa spied that comment and told the fan that she thought that was such a cute idea. It sounds like she may consider hunting down a matching bear shirt for Ivy. What was a perfect match for Ben and his sons are the grey sneakers that all three had on for the picture.

While it didn’t appear that any of the Duggar family members commented on Jessa Duggar’s post, her in-laws shared their feelings saying how the picture of their son and two grandsons left their hearts full of joy.