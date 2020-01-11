‘RHOD’ Star Brandi Redmond Checks Into Wellness Center After Racially Insensitive Video Resurfaces

The Real Housewives of Dallas has seen two stars come under serious criticism for racist behavior over the past several weeks. First, LeeAnn Locken came under fire for making derogatory comments against RHOD newcomer Kary Brittingham, who is Mexican. LeeAnn’s comments caused many viewers of the show to ask for her to be fired, but Bravo has not confirmed anything at this time. Not too long after LeeAnn’s scandal, an old video resurfaced of Brandi Redmond online, where she appears to be impersonating someone of Asian descent. Brandi made the video after she was told she had squinty eyes. The video has gotten the former Dallas Cowboy’s cheerleader labeled a hypocrite, with many also asking she be removed from RHOD as well.

After issuing an apology on Twitter, Brandi has checked into a wellness center according to People.

“A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity,” Brandi tweeted. “I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”

It was the last tweet Brandi would share before she disappeared into the unnamed wellness center.

Brandi originally stood by her video after it resurfaced, saying it was a “good impersonation,” and noted that she would do it again.

A representative for Brandi’s podcast that she shares with co-star Stephanie Hollman spoke out about the reality star and her latest decision to attend the wellness center.

“She will be back with us next week,” the rep wrote on Instagram. “We support her on this journey of healing and ask that join us in that.”

Brandi missed the latest recording of the duo’s podcast, Weekly Dose of B.S., which prompted the rep to make a statement online. Stephanie came to her best friend’s defense on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode where the topic of the video came up.

“I think she made a horrible mistake. She’s apologized. She apologized then. She apologized again. She’s learning, she’s growing,” Stephanie shared according to The Daily Dish. “I think it’s just really poor judgment and a horrible decision. I’ve been on the phone with her a lot, and she’s struggling with the shame of doing that, and I think she realizes it’s not OK.”

The fate of The Real Housewives of Dallas is in the hands of Bravo now, after many have demanded a cast shakeup, or the cancellation of the series entirely. It’s unknown if it will return for Season 5.