Nancy Pelosi Is Preparing To Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate Next Week

After holding onto the two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump for weeks, CNN reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to send them to the Senate next week, which will pave the way for the trial of the president.

Pelosi’s decision to hold onto the impeachment articles was purportedly to allow time for Democrats to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who has publicly stated he will be coordinating with the White House — into agreeing to a fair trial that met their terms.

The 79-year-old politician revealed her decision in a letter to her caucus.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate. I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Republican Party — the ruling party of the Senate — can decide to dismiss the charges against Trump immediately if they have enough votes. If an official trial proceeds, Trump can only be removed from office if the Senate garners a two-thirds vote. Regardless, they can not charge Trump with criminal charges or send them to prison.

If Republican Senators move for a quick dismissal of the charges against the President, with no witnesses or documents, it will be because they are afraid of the truth. Dismissal = cover-up#DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/umIRNjqopH — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 9, 2020

Before the articles are sent to the Senate, the House must pass a resolution naming impeachment managers. One such manager could be Independent Justin Amash, who freshman Democrats are allegedly appealing to have lead the trial. Amash is a former Republican and the only one to call for Trump’s impeachment in the wake of the Mueller report, which paved the way for his ultimate departure from the party. The Senate must also take procedural steps before the trial begins.

As of now, it’s unclear whether Pelosi’s decision to withhold the articles was successful in pressuring McConnell. The trajectory of the Senate trial is still not known, and whether democrats were able to get the Senate to agree to hear from witnesses remains to be seen.

“Leader McConnell’s tactics are a clear indication of the fear that he and President Trump have regarding the facts of the President’s violations for which he was impeached,” Pelosi wrote in her letter.

While some believe Pelosi’s political gambit was a smart one, it has caused both Republicans and Democrats to grow restless. Numerous Democrats allegedly pressured Pelosi to release the articles to the Senate and allow the trial to begin, although Pelosi denies that she faced such pressure from Democrats.