‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Slams Kristen Doute’s ‘Toxic Relationship’ With Brian Carter

Stassi Schroeder is speaking out on behalf of herself and Katie Maloney.

Stassi Schroeder revealed how Kristen Doute‘s on-again, off-again relationship with Brian Carter impacted their friendship, as well as the friendship between Doute and Katie Maloney, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

As fans tune into the recently-premiered eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which will answer a lot of questions regarding what led up to the falling out between the women, Schroeder admitted that she and Maloney took part in the “toxic relationship” between Doute and Carter for far too long.

“That was a toxic relationship that Katie and I were there for, for so many years. There are only so many times that you can sit with someone crying over the same thing and then, the next day, she says, ‘But can he come over for a pool party? You have to be nice to him,'” Schroeder explained.

According to Schroeder, the drama and ups and downs between Doute and Carter weighed on her and made her not want to be around Carter. Then, as Doute continued to spend time with Carter, all while insisting they were no longer dating, her issues with the couple became more bigger than Carter. As she explained, Carter may have been the innocent one the whole time while Doute mishandled the situation with Schroeder and Maloney.

During the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules earlier this month, fans watched as Doute insisted she was single before being joined at a party with her co-stars by Carter, who was immediately met with criticism from Lala Kent, who accused him of using Doute for money. However, after listening to what Kent had to say, Carter defended himself by explaining how he contributes to their household before pointing out that if Doute wanted him to move out, it should be she who asks him to do so.

In November, after the Season 8 trailer for Vanderpump Rules was released, Doute opened up about reaching a “low” with Schroeder during her own interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel like we’ve been friends for 10 years, family basically, my sisters, and with that comes up and downs,” she explained, as reported by The Inquisitr. “We’re definitely at a down right now, so we’ll kind of just see where it goes.”

Doute also said that despite their estrangement, she has high hopes for a future reconciliation with both Schroeder and Maloney.

“My POV is I’ll love them always and forever and support everything that they do,” she stated.