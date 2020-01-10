Savannah Chrisley Rocks Tight Black Leggings On The Beach As She Raves Over Her Fiance’s New Business

Savannah Chrisley is looking beautiful in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Chrisley loves to rave over her fiance, Nic Kerdiles, and all of his accomplishments on her popular page. In the most recent photo that was shared for fans, the blond beauty cozied up to her man and couldn’t help but gush over his new business venture.

In the gorgeous new shot, Chrisley and Kerdiles sat on a big stone wall with the beach at their backs. The pair were looking straight into one another’s eyes with big grins on their faces. Chrisley looked casual in a pair of tight black leggings and a grey sweatshirt with a blue and red graphic. She wore her short blond locks styled while covering her face with a big pair of sunglasses. She completed the look with a pair of Converse sneakers.

For his part, Kerdiles also looked casual in a white Adidas sweatshirt and a pair of blue jeans. Like his counterpart, he covered up the majority of his face with a pair of sunglasses while also rocking his signature scruff. In the caption of the image, Chrisley raved over her man and his new career of selling homes.

Since the post went live on her page a short time ago, it’s earned the blond haired beauty a ton of attention from her army of fans, racking up over 22,000 likes in addition to well over 175 comments. Some of her fans took to the post to gush over what a cute couple that Chrilsey and Kerdiles make while countless others raved over Kerdiles’ new career. A few more simply dropped a line to let Chrisley know that they are huge fans of Chrisley Knows Best.

“You need to hold onto him! He is sweet to your nannie and so handsome,” one fan raved.

“Congrats that’s wonderful. Praising God for all the Blessings!,” a second social media user added with a series of red hearts.

“He’s sooo dang hoooot.. ur a lucky girl. Then again ur also so beautiful so he’s also a lucky guy,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the duo had a great time in an outing with Nanny Faye. In the photo that was shared on Chrisley’s Instagram page, the trio stood in the snow for a photo op while Chrisley joked that she was going to start her own YouTube channel with her grandma. That photo amassed over 111,000 likes.