Ariana Madix Reveals Her ‘Main Job’ On Instagram After Scheana Marie Claims She’s No Longer Working At Sur

Ariana Madix left SUR at some point in 2019.

Ariana Madix opened up about her “main job” on Instagram this week after her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Marie, announced during the Season 8 premiere that she was no longer working at SUR Restaurant as a bartender, as she had been for the series’ last several seasons.

After a fan in the comments section of one of her promotional posts for the show told Madix that she was bummed that she wouldn’t be able to meet her and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, during an upcoming visit to SUR, Madix explained that she didn’t quit the restaurant and instead claimed she was taking a couple of months off.

She then revealed that when it comes to her “main job,” that would be her role on Vanderpump Rules.

“I never quit SUR, just took [two] months to buy a home, move, and shoot a 200 page cocktail book. The show is my main job,” Madix explained.

According to Madix’s post, she seems to be insinuating that she simply went on a break from SUR Restaurant. However, during next week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, fans will watch as she attempts to get her job back from a hesitant Lisa Vanderpump, who calls her out for talking crap about her after the idea was mentioned.

During the seventh season of the show, Madix caused a stir when she shockingly called out Vanderpump for suggesting her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and co-star, Tom Schwartz, weren’t working hard on their TomTom restaurant in West Hollywood, which they co-own with Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd.

Needless to say, Vanderpump wasn’t happy about what Madix had to say and judging by the sneak peek at next week’s episode, she doesn’t seem at all ready to welcome her back to SUR Restaurant as a bartender, or in any other position.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Madix will be seen telling Vanderpump that she wants to come back to SUR Restaurant next Tuesday, explaining that she doesn’t like sitting at home and not working. In turn, Vanderpump says that while she wasn’t initially planning to confront Madix about what was said in 2019, she felt she needed to voice her opinion to Madix before potentially welcoming her back.

“I don’t understand because when someone you’ve employed for 10 years starts talking a bunch of sh*t about you, quite frankly, I’m kind of mystified as to why you would want to come back here,” she explains, per Bravo.