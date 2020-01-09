‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Has Reportedly Been ‘Staying With Her’

While the relationship between Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon may be over, it appears that the mom-of-two isn’t dwelling on it. Rumors have been circulating that Amber has a new man in her life and a source recently dished new details about the relationship to E! News.

Amber is reportedly dating a Belgian man named Dimitri Garcia. Reportedly, he was a fan of the show. The two met via social media and the source claims that they are “dating.” Not only that, but Dimitri has reportedly been staying with Amber, according to the source.

They told E! News that Dimitri has been “staying with her and has been around while she’s been filming.”

It is unclear if Dimitri will appear on the new season of Teen Mom OG, which is set to premiere this year. A recent trailer for the new season didn’t divulge too many details about what fans will see, but it did confirm that Amber will be back for the new season. Although it is unclear if her relationship will be featured, fans will get to see her co-stars’ reactions to her July 2019 arrest, which led to her split with Andrew. The couple has since been involved in a custody battle for their son, James.

Reports of Amber and Dimitri’s rumored romance first popped up last month. Sources alleged that Dimitri had reached out to Amber via social media and that the two had been talking for “a few months.” Her new man is reportedly a decade older than she is — while Amber is 29-years-old, Dimitri is reportedly 39-years-old.

According to the new report from E! News, Dimitri hasn’t exactly confirmed the relationship, but he seemingly confirmed that he is visiting the United States. He reportedly recently posted a photo of his breakfast, which was a picture of a Belgian waffle from Whole Foods. Amber has not spoken out about the alleged romance, either. The Teen Mom OG star has been staying quiet about all things in her life, however, and hasn’t been posting to social media at all.

Amber hasn’t updated her Instagram since November 2019, when she shared a photo of herself with her daughter. In the post, she explained that she was taking a break from social media to avoid “negativity.” It is unclear when she plans to return or if she will decide to speak out about the rumored romance.