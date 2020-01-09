‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Learns She Has Breast Cancer

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon’s (Sharon Case) fears about the lump she found right after New Year’s is breast cancer. She failed to tell Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and the rest of her family and friends about the discovery, but after she hears the upsetting truth, Sharon finds herself in need of a big support group to help her in the fight for her life.

According to Michael Fairman TV, in connection with the storyline — which kicks off in earnest today — CBS issued a public service announcement about breast cancer, including information for women who face the disease as well as details about breast cancer prevention. Y&R head writer and c0-executive producer, Josh Griffith, discussed the importance of the show tackling the real-life topic.

“The Young and the Restless has always tackled important social issues within the show’s rich storytelling,” said Griffith. “From AIDS and alcoholism to drunk driving and domestic abuse, we’ve consistently tried to focus on the human condition in an open and honest manner. We’re proud to be joining with the American Cancer Society to deliver this important message about breast cancer awareness.”

While it appeared as if Sharon would try to keep the terrible news to herself, once she learns she has cancer, she opens up to her boyfriend, Rey, and he helps her prepare for the meeting with her oncologist. Rey steps up in a big way to ensure that Sharon has a list of all the information she wants to learn during the initial visit to her doctor. The diagnosis comes at an especially bittersweet time, as this is also very close to the birthday of Sharon’s twins — her late daughter Cassie and her living daughter Mariah.

For information on breast cancer prevention and early detection, go to https://t.co/vqNLCATYkP. pic.twitter.com/wiyOjOAbAo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 9, 2020

As the storyline progresses, Sharon will experience what many women who receive a breast cancer diagnosis go through. She’ll find herself relying on her family and friends to help her in her fight. Her ex-husband and father of Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Noah (Robert Adamson) will also step up and provide support for her, The Inquisitr previously reported. There’s also a good chance that Noah will return to be with his mother as she undergoes treatment. It’s also possible that Faith will return from boarding school during crucial times in her mother’s fight for her life. Mariah will likely be a rock for Sharon, too.

In the PSA, the actress encouraged viewers to go to cancer.org/breastcancer to receive in-depth information about prevention and early detection. The message was in conjunction with CBS Cares.