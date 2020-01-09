‘This Is Us’ Fans ‘Not Ready’ Ahead Of ‘Shocking’ Season 4 Winter Premiere

Fans of the NBC drama are excited but also afraid to see what happens in the first new episode since November.

This Is Us fans are preparing for an emotional reunion with the Pearson family. NBC has released a new promo for the winter premiere of the hit NBC drama, and it left some fans very worried for the TV clan as their storylines pick up for the second half of the season.

This Is Us has been on hiatus since November, so the new episode is a long time coming. Still, some fans may not be ready for it.

In the long-awaited promo for the This Is Us episode “Light and Shadows,” viewers see present-day Rebecca (Mandy Moore) announcing that her doctor has her medical results. Fans know that Rebecca has been experiencing some very concerning issues with her memory.

In addition, Kate (Chrissy Metz) confronts her husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) about his sketchy gym behavior by asking him if she’s “crazy” to think that he’s pulling away from her.

“No,” Toby says. “No, you’re not crazy.”

In the comments section to an Instagram post of the promo, fans of the show reacted to the dire teaser, which also featured a snippet of singer John Legend, who will appear as a guest star in the episode.

“I’m excited but also scared,” one fan wrote of the This Is Us return.

“I’m not ready!” another added.

“I’m already crying,” a third fan chimed in.

“Thank goodness I bought stock in the Kleenex brand,” a fourth This Is Us fan wrote.

Other fans speculated that Toby is having an affair, presumably with his lady friend at the gym, with one viewer threatening to “snap” him “like a twig” if he’s cheating on Kate.

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown recently told Us Weekly that the ending to the midseason premiere will shock viewers. The Emmy-winning actor said he watched the end of the episode in showrunner Dan Fogelman’s office, and he began screaming when he saw how it played out.

“The end of [the episode] had me screaming at the TV out loud,” Brown said. “It’s one of the more shocking things that I’ve seen. I knew what was going to happen. But like, when I saw it, I was like, ‘They’re not ready.’ The audience is going to collectively gasp when they see our premiere for the second half of the season. That’s all I can really say.”

Brown did not specify if the shocking ending has something to do with Rebecca’s health decline, Kate and Toby’s marital issues, or something else, but it sounds like viewers should be prepared with a stockpile of tissues and a shoulder to cry on.

The This Is Us episode “Light and Shadows” airs Tuesday, January 14 at 9 p.m. on NBC.