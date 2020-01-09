Selena Gomez On Finding The Right Medication That Changed Her Life

Selena Gomez has been open about her mental health over the years and was relieved to have her issues diagnosed. The “Look at Her Now” hitmaker felt that her life completely changed when she was given the right medication.

In a raw and candid interview with WSJ. Magazine, Gomez opened up about her emotional struggles and how she overcame them, per People Magazine.

“I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally,” the “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know” songstress said.

“My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time,” she continued.

“I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief. I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

The 27-year-old is getting ready to release her long-awaited album, Rare, on January 10, worldwide. The record is her first in five years and hears her singing about how her mental health has improved.

She played some of the new songs to her close friend, Taylor Swift, who believed she was seeing the true Gomez who she knew before the struggles.

Swift’s comments made Gomez happy and admitted that she feels like that girl again.

So far, two singles have been released from her album — “Look at Her Now” and “Lose You To Love Me.” The latter is an emotional ballad about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber who got into a relationship with Hailey Bieber two months after they separated.

Gomez is ready to move on in life and doesn’t mind if that involves having a boyfriend or not. The “Bad Liar” entertainer has been single for over two years now and is completely okay with that.

She might be one of the most successful pop stars in music right now but Gomez rose to fame as a child actor.

The “Back To You” chart-topper admits that she would love to return to the world of acting. The Wizards of Waverly Place actress wants to do movies and TV shows so badly. However, she believes the public can’t separate her celebrity persona from a character which “bums” her out.

The star said she will continue to audition for roles and insists that she will wait for when the time is right.