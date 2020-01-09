AEW News: WWE Hall Of Famer To Wrestle On Next Week’s Episode Of ‘Dynamite’

As confirmed on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be seeing action on next week’s edition of the weekly show. This will mark a rare in-ring appearance for the 63-year-old semi-retired legend as he takes part in his first match since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 in April 2016.

The stage was set for Page’s latest one-off return as a competitor when he interrupted a promo segment from Maxwell Jacob Friedman (aka MJF), who had challenged Cody Rhodes to a match at next month’s Revolution pay-per-view. As recapped by Comic Book, “DDP” then ran into the ring to confront the villainous MJF about the insults he had thrown his way a few weeks ago. The Butcher and The Blade later jumped in to offer support to the up-and-coming heel, but Page attacked both men, dropping them with his Diamond Cutter finishing move.

Although MJF was able to gain an upper hand by hitting Page in the groin, both Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall quickly arrived to make the save for the babyface side. Per WrestlingNews.co, it was later announced that Page would be teaming up with Marshall and Rhodes in a six-man tag team match against MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade on next week’s Dynamite: Bash at the Beach special episode, which will be held in Miami, Florida.

Given his long friendship with the legendary Rhodes family, including late patriarch Dusty and sons Dustin and Cody, it’s not surprising that Page has occasionally appeared on AEW programming since the company’s launch early last year. However, he recently stressed on Wrestling Inc.’s WINCLY podcast that he is not an employee of the upstart promotion, adding that he still wants to make appearances for WWE despite not getting an invitation to last year’s “Raw Reunion” special edition of Monday Night Raw.

“I don’t have a contract. I’m not employed by AEW as I’m doing this for Cody. Without Dusty Rhodes, there’s no Diamond Dallas Page. I don’t have everything I’ve been able to accomplish and a lot of it had to do with The Dream giving me the opportunity.”

Aside from the aforementioned six-man tag team match featuring Page, next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature a four-woman tag team match between Kris Statlander and Shida and Awesome Kong and Mel, as well as a singles match between PAC (formerly Neville in WWE) and Darby Allin.