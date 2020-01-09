‘Vikings’ Season 6: Prince Oleg Confronts Ivar The Boneless About Katia

Ivar the Boneless is convinced that Katia is actually his dead wife, Freydis.

While Episode 6 of Vikings bought about death and destruction by way of an election that went wrong and the death of a major character, there was also something else going on regarding Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen).

As Metro recently pointed out, Ivar was shaken greatly by the resemblance in last week’s episode of Vikings between Prince Oleg’s (Danila Kozlovsky) intended bride, Princess Katia (Alicia Agneson), and Ivar’s dead wife, Freydis (also played by Agneson). Freydis died in Season 5 of Vikings, strangled by her husband after he discovered that she helped Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) to claim Kattegat.

While Ivar confronted Katia and insisted that she was, in fact, Freydis, it seems that the princess has gone and told Oleg all about their encounter. This led to a confrontation with the prince in Episode 6, after Oleg and Katia’s wedding.

Season 6 of Vikings has seen Prince Oleg, also known as “The Prophet,” make some startling revelations. However, as he previously explained to Ivar, these details were a result of his detective work and not by any real prophecy.

However, the latest episode of Vikings had viewers questioning this after Oleg revealed to Ivar that he knew all about his child to Freydis.

It becomes apparent in Episode 6 that Freydis’ pregnancy is not information that Ivar had previously told Oleg. It was enough to unnerve him, and fans are now questioning just how safe this character is moving forward in Season 6 of Vikings.

Jonathan Hessoon / History Channel

There are a few possibilities regarding how Oleg came to know this information. Firstly, he really could be a prophet and had received these details in a divine manner.

However, some fans are now wondering if maybe Freydis did, somehow, manage to survive being strangled by Ivar. If this is the case, she could have been following Ivar all the way from Kattegat to Kyiv and is now pulling off the greatest revenge story seen to date in the historical drama series.

There is another way in which Oleg could have obtained all of this. When he initially came into contact with Ivar, he tortured some of those around the character before killing them. It is possible that someone close to Ivar divulged the information prior to their death and Oleg has simply held onto the knowledge until it could be used to his advantage.

Of course, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of Vikings in order to find out more regarding this situation.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 15, at 10 p.m.