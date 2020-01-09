‘Vikings’ Season 6: The King Of All Norway Is Announced And Things Do Not Go According To Plan

The vote for the King of all Norway continued in Episode 6 of 'Vikings' and things did not go the way in which Olaf the Stout expected.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 5 of Vikings saw the start of the election for the King of all Norway. Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff) had organized it and he fully expected Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) to be the victor. However, as International Business Insider pointed out, things were not set to go according to plan in Episode 6.

Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) had been seen in last week’s episode of Vikings sidling up to leaders and it becomes apparent in Episode 6 when the voting starts to sway in his favor. Bjorn looks on in disgust as the votes come in for Harald. After everyone has voted and the dust has settled, it becomes apparent that Harald is actually the King of all Norway and not Bjorn. Olaf treats the entire situation as if it were fated and crowns Harald. However, Bjorn does not seem at all impressed.

Harald calls a feast and invites Bjorn along but the ruler of Kattegat declines. However, Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) does attend. After speaking with Harald and being assured that he has no plans for Bjorn at the current time, he promptly leaves and tells Bjorn that Harald is planning to kill him.

As soon as the announcement is made, men turn up and a battle ensues. Kjetill is injured and it seems like Bjorn will be killed. However, a man called Erik (Eric Johnson) shows up and offers Bjorn a means to escape. Bjorn takes the offer but will not leave without the injured Kjetill, no matter how it might endanger his own life.

As yet, very little is known about the new character of Erik, other than he was considered an outcast. However, it is already predicted that Erik will actually turn out to be the father of Leif Erikson, who is expected to be featured in the Netflix spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla. However, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of Vikings in order to find out more about this character.

What is known, though, is that Bjorn will have devastating news waiting for him when he returns to Kattegat. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a battle between his mother, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), and the bandit, White Hair (Keiran O’Reilly) turned deadly and the famous shieldmaiden was finally killed by Bjorn’s half-brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso).

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 15, at 10 p.m.