Majority Of Americans Think Donald Trump’s Dealings With Ukraine Were Improper, New Poll Says

The poll also revealed that a majority of Republicans surveyed believe that the president's interactions with Ukraine were not improper.

While President Donald Trump and his administration await an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, Americans who were surveyed in the wake of the vote to impeach the president say that they disapproved of his initial dealings with Ukraine.

According to The Hill, the Hill-HarrisX poll revealed that 58 percent of Americans believe Trump acted improperly with regard to how he handled a July 25 phone call last year, in which Democrats accused him of using his power as the president to dig up political ammunition against potential top 2020 opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden. At the crux of the matter was the allegation that Trump purposely withheld a nearly $400 million U.S. military aid package in exchange for information about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Only 42 percent of those surveyed believe that the president acted properly with his Ukraine dealings.

Not unexpectedly, survey results varied wildly when broken down by party. Trump has enjoyed strong support both from top Republican allies in Congress along with his supporters across America. That was shown in the survey as only 22 percent of Republicans indicated that they think his dealings with Ukraine were improper.

In contrast, 86 percent of Democrats polled believe his actions were improper. Independents who were poll seemingly sided with Democrats on the matter, with a 62 percent majority agreeing that Trump acted improperly.

The results came as House Democrats overwhelmingly passed a vote to draft two articles of impeachment against Trump, including one for obstruction of Congress and one for abuse of power.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced upon the passing of the articles of impeachment that she would refrain from transmitting them in official capacity to the Republican-controlled Senate, citing a lack of fair rules. That announcement was made prior to the holiday recess and as of this writing, she hasn’t yet indicated when she might consider sending the matter to the Senate for its final phase.

Sen. Diane Feinstein seemingly took a shot at Pelosi’s stalling of the impeachment articles, demanding that they be sent over to begin the process sooner than later.

“Time plays an unknown role in all of this, and the longer it goes on, the less the urgency becomes. So if it’s serious and urgent, it should come over. If it isn’t, don’t send it over,” Feinstein said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made headlines on Tuesday as he revealed that he would be moving the upper chamber forward on the impeachment trial, citing precedent that was set during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999. The Kentucky senator claimed that he has ample votes to formulate a set of rules without the need to bargain with Senate Democrats over which witnesses will and will not be called to testify.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a group of GOP senators, including Sen. Josh Hawley, introduced a resolution on Monday to dismiss the articles of impeachment against Trump.