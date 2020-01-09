WWE News: Triple H Picks The Superstar That 100 Percent Deserves To Be In The Hall Of Fame

Is this the year that the former champion finally goes into the Hall?

There are many big names from the past who deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame, but not everyone can go into it at once. A number of superstars who have not yet been inducted sometimes have petitions started and have others speak out for them, but does it ever work? Well, Triple H has a lot of say as to what happens in the company, and he truly believes that the British Bulldog “100 percent” deserves to be inducted.

A number of big names from the past aren’t yet in the WWE Hall of Fame, and it is rather difficult to figure out why that is. Tag teams such as Demolition don’t think they’ll ever be inducted, and some other legends feel they just need to be patient and wait for their turn.

In 2002, the British Bulldog aka Davey Boy Smith died at the young age of 39. He passed away long before his time should have come, but he had a historic career that included numerous championships and tons of incredible moments in WWF and elsewhere.

Seventeen years have gone by since the passing of Smith, and many have wondered why he hasn’t yet been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. If anyone were to ask Triple H about the legend’s induction, though, he feels as Smith is incredibly deserving of a spot.

During a recent conference call for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool 2, the British Bulldog was brought up. As reported by Ringside News, Triple H was asked whether Davey Boy Smith belonged in the Hall of Fame, and “The Game” gave a simple but solid response.

“100 percent deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.”

When all is said and done, if Vince McMahon doesn’t choose someone to be inducted, it likely isn’t going to happen. This year, Batista and the New World Order (nWo) have already been revealed as inductees, but the rest of the class for 2020 is still not yet known.

During his different runs in WWE, Smith captured the European Championship twice, the Hardcore Title twice, the Intercontinental Title once, and the Tag Team Championship on two occasions. His name always brings about fond memories for many people, but is he ever going to receive the great honor?

It’s hard to guess whether the British Bulldog will ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but Triple H certainly thinks he should be. While there could be a day that Davey Boy Smith ends up in the Hall, fans of his will just have to wait until an official announcement is made.