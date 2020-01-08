Duane Chapman Denies He’s Dating His Late Wife’s Personal Assistant, But Says He’s Ready For Romance Again

Duane Chapman denied rumors that he is dating his late wife’s personal assistant, but the reality television star known as Dog the Bounty Hunter did say he could be ready for romance again.

Chapman has been mourning the death of his beloved wife, Beth, who passed away last year after a long battle with throat cancer. In the months since her June 2019 death, there have been a series of rumors claiming that Duane is dating again, including a recent one sparked by an Instagram post he shared thanking Beth’s former assistant, Moon Angell.

As Radar Online reported, Duane acknowledged that he has a friendship with Angell and that she has provided him support since the death of his wife, but said the relationship hasn’t gone beyond that.

“She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,” Duane said. “So it’s been good having her by my side.”

While there may not be anything going on between Duane and Angell, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star said that he is ready to start dating again. He told Radar Online that he is very lonely, and that before her passing Beth had told him he would need to move on and find love again, realizing he would need companionship.

“There will never another Mrs. Dog. But I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely,” he said.

Duane added that he is a “human being” and couldn’t remember the last time he was single, but wasn’t sure how to get back into dating. He said he wouldn’t be able to go to bars, saying he would “get in trouble” if he was drinking without Beth around.

Dog added that anyone he dated would have to understand just how much Beth meant to his life — and know that he probably wouldn’t be walking the aisle again.

“But I’ll probably end up dating soon. I’m Dog The Bounty Hunter. I think I will not get married, but I think I will have a girlfriend who will sleep next to me. But they got to know the whole story,” he said. “They got to know about Beth. It has to be a certain person.”

Still, Dog’s dating speculation has caused some strife within the family. As The Inquisitr reported, his daughter Lyssa seemed put off by the Instagram post and the insinuation that he father may be dating Beth’s former assistant.