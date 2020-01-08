Philadelphia Robber Allegedly Claims To Have A Sick Child In Note Demanding Cash

'Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds,' the note read.

A man who allegedly robbed a Philadelphia pharmacy gave the cashier a note apologizing for robbing them, and justifying the robbery by saying that have a sick child, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Authorities say that a man walked into a Rite Aid store on Friday and approached the counter, pretending to make a purchase. However, instead of buying anything, the man instead allegedly gave the cashier a note demanding money.

“Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds,” the note allegedly read.

The cashier put an undisclosed amount of money from the register in a plastic bag, and the alleged robber began to walk away, only to turn around and allegedly demand even more money, which the clerk gave. The man then left the building with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber appeared to tell the cashier “thank you” before walking out. He does not appear to have shown a weapon during the alleged robbery.

The suspect was described as African American, thin, around 5-feet-10 inches, and between 30 and 40 years old. He had a mustache, a gray hoodie, a baseball cap, black gloves, and glasses.

The incident was captured on video, which the Philadelphia Police released to the general public in order to solicit tips, and which you can see below.

It was the second time in a few months that someone allegedly robbed a Philadelphia-area pharmacy under the guise of getting money to treat a sick child.

Back in July, a man allegedly robbed a smoke shop in Bustleton, giving the cashier a note saying that he needed the money for a transplant for his daughter, and this time allegedly displaying what appeared to be a gun. After getting an unspecified amount of money, the alleged robber had a change of heart and gave the money back.

“You know what, I’m not gonna do it to you, it’s not gonna help my daughter’s transplant,” he said, before running off.

Police are treating these two crimes, though similar, as having been committed by two different suspects. Police also say that they do not know if either alleged robber was telling the truth about having sick children.

In 2011, as ABC News reported at the time, a man robbed a North Carolina bank of exactly one dollar, and he did so specifically so he could go back to prison. The man believed that he would get better healthcare, which he couldn’t afford as a free man, behind bars.