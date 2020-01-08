WWE Rumors: Huge ‘WrestleMania 36’ Match For Brock Lesnar Not Happening

Fans shouldn't get their hopes up on this one happening.

So many fans want legends from the past to return and get one more chance in a WWE ring, but that simply isn’t always going to happen. Brock Lesnar just entered the Royal Rumble match this past week which has led to tons of speculation regarding his WrestleMania 36 opponent this year. Rumors have been flying around that a former world champion would return to face him, but it appears as if Edge is still not making an in-ring comeback.

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Lesnar shocked everyone by entering the Royal Rumble match and taking the number one spot. The fact that he is entering as WWE Champion leaves the possibilities of his WrestleMania 36 opponent wide open, and that’s when rumors began flying again.

For months and even around the span of a year, there have been rumors that Adam “Edge” Copeland would be getting back in the ring. He had to medically retire years ago and it was pretty much guaranteed that he could never safely wrestle again.

Edge has continuously shot down rumors that he was coming back to WWE to wrestle or anything like that. Sure, he’s spoken out about being healthy enough to get back in the ring, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.

As for the speculation that Edge will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, that isn’t going to happen either.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., Edge vs. Brock Lesnar is not one of the matches on the WrestleMania 36 card. Dave Meltzer is reporting that there are no plans at all for Edge to appear at this year’s event, but that could change.

It doesn’t seem likely that there will be a change for Edge to have a match, but he could appear in a segment or promo. Let’s not forget what he did with Elias back at SummerSlam which even saw him deliver a big spear to a huge pop.

One interesting note is that Edge has been seen at a number of recent WWE TV tapings recently. He could just be visiting with friends or possibly coming back to the company for a job of some type outside of the ring, but that has yet to be confirmed.

It’s been a roller coaster of emotions for wrestling fans since Edge officially retired from WWE and in-ring competition. His career was cut short by injuries and there has always been hope that he’d be able to come back one day. Unfortunately, the rumors don’t appear to be true as it doesn’t seem he will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.