Alex Trebek Offers Encouraging Message To Congressman John Lewis

Both Alex Trebek and John Lewis are battling pancreatic cancer.

As Jeopardy! fans well know, longtime host Alex Trebek is in the midst of a battle against advanced pancreatic cancer, as he revealed last spring. Now, Trebek is offering Congressman John Lewis, who is fighting the same disease, a message of encouragement, urging him to continue the fight. Not only are Lewis and Trebek fighting the same disease, but they also happen to be the same age, according to USA Today.

Lewis, who is 79-years-old just like Trebek, is a Georgia Democrat. He revealed his diagnosis this past December, telling the press that he wasn’t about to step away from his position.

“We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors,” Trebek said when asked what he would say to Lewis if had the chance.

Trebek has been candid about his cancer journey from the beginning, he assured his fans that he would give this fight his all and continue to host the show as long as he was able to. Initially, his cancer treatments achieved positive results and doctors informed him he was already nearing remission. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in great resurgence and doctors had to adjust the chemotherapy treatment the host was undergoing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trebek has already been thinking about his last show and what message he’ll have for his loyal fans, many of whom have been watching him for years. The message won’t be lengthy, in fact he said he will only need 30 seconds at the end of the show to say what he needs to say.

“I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, and what I would do on that day is tell the director, time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want,” he said.

For many, it is hard to imagine Jeopardy! without Trebek. After all, he’s been the host of the show since 1984, a total of 34 years. While some have asked who is expected to host the game show after Trebek’s eventual retirement, he doesn’t know and doesn’t want to be asked this question, emphasizing that he won’t be the one to make the ultimate call.