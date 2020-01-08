Tom Brady Confirms He Isn’t Retiring, Has ‘More To Prove’

Perhaps one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has certainly made a name for himself over a long and storied career. Now, amid a flurry of rumors which had painted him as perhaps retiring, Brady’s own Instagram account has posted an inspirational share which seems to suggest quite the opposite.
In a lengthy bit of prose that waxes poetic at times and very stirring at others, the six-time Super Bowl champion made it known that he intended to continue his work on the gridiron, leaving little doubt as to his desire to do so. Beyond a great deal of speculation surrounding his potential retirement, Brady had also been surrounded by recent trade rumors, some saying that he may have been headed away from his New England Patriots family in favor of the Cleveland Browns. While the iconic quarterback didn’t explicitly promise to be staying on his current squad, the overall sentiment expressed in his remarks — referencing his teammates more than once, Gillette Stadium, and of course, the fans — pointed to this outcome.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
