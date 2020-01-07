Lou Dobbs Scolds The Nation: Americans Do Not ‘Understand Their Obligations’ To Donald Trump

Dobbs recently praised Trump for setting a standard for presidents 'that most mortals won’t be able to meet.'

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs’ lavish praise for President Donald Trump has once again made the headlines. During the latest edition of his show, broadcast on Tuesday, Dobbs scolded the nation, arguing that American citizens do “not understand their obligations” to the president, reports Mediaite.

“Forget the political leaders, so-called, on Capitol Hill,” the host began his monologue, telling his viewers to pay attention to how “the rest of the leadership” — including the clergy — is reacting to the “absolute fraud and a tragic farce” that is being carried out against the commander-in-chief.

Praising the Trump economy, Dobbs commended the Republican Party for backing the president, while noting that ordinary Americans need to step up. Americans, Dobbs posited, need to recognize that they, too, have “obligations” to Trump, “the leader” of the country.

“It is a shame that this country which has — is benefiting so much from this president’s leadership does not understand their obligations to the leader who is making it possible for all of us.”

It is not out of the ordinary for Dobbs to lavish Trump with praise. Earlier this week, he praised Trump for setting a standard for presidents “that most mortals won’t be able to meet,” while blasting Democrats in the United States Congress for pursuing impeachment in order to “overthrow his presidency.”

Similarly, during a December broadcast, Dobbs opined that Trump is “the greatest president in our history,” predicting centuries of “veneration” for both the president and the GOP. Dobbs has been criticized over his unapologetic affection for Trump, and once went as far as crediting the president with the weekend, thanking him for making that part of the week possible for all Americans.

According to multiple reports, Dobbs — who infamously pushed the “birther” conspiracy theory, according to which former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States — has Trump’s ear. The host’s voice is influential in the Trump White House, and he has reportedly inspired the president to take a hard-line stance on immigration.

Dobbs allegedly advised Trump to fire former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and urged him to declare a national emergency in order to pay for a wall along the southern border.

Despite how much Trump would like everyone to behave like Lou Dobbs and treat him like Kim Jong Un, Americans have no "obligation" to the "Dear Leader." People like Dobbs & Ed Rollins hate the values they brag we embody.

According to The Washington Post, with impeachment looming large over his presidency, Trump has relied on Fox News and affiliated channels to defend himself against Democratic attacks. The president is known to be an avid fan of the conservative network, which he frequently praises via Twitter.

The commander-in-chief’s cozy relationship with the nation’s most popular news channel has paid off, according to the publication, which notes that most of its viewers remain fully supportive of the Trump agenda.