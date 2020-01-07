‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Throws Shade At ‘Extra’ New Co-Star Danica Dow

Stassi Schroeder wasn't impressed with Danica Dow during Season 8.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules shouldn’t expect to see returning cast member Stassi Schroeder bonding with new star Danica Dow on Season 8.

During an interview with Access Hollywood on Monday, January 6, Schroeder was asked to share her thoughts on Dow, and to give one word describing her. In response, she compared the SUR Restaurant manager to Scheana Marie and suggested she was “extra.”

“Danica kind of reminds me of Scheana. They all started dressing alike. I don’t know when that happened but I just recently have been on Instagram… Everyone’s kind of morphed into each other,” Schroeder said of her co-stars.

“I can try and think of another one for Danica… extra,” she continued. “Every time I was around her, she was yelling at someone, raising her voice, and I’m like, this girl needs to sit down and take a breath.”

According to Schroeder, she did hit it off with a number of the new cast members of the show, but when it came to Dow, she admittedly didn’t get to know her very well during filming on the new episodes last year.

In addition to Dow, Charli Burnett, Brett Caprioni, Max Boyens, and Dayna Kathan were also added to the Vanderpump Rules cast for Season 8. Raquel Leviss, the girlfriend of James Kennedy, and Beau Clark, the fiancé of Schroeder, were upgraded to full-time roles for the new season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dow officially confirmed her addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast on Instagram in November. In the caption, she told her fans and followers, “It’s all happening,” which just so happens to be a phrase that Scheana Marie has tattooed on her arm.

In response to Dow’s announcement about her full-time position on the series, cast member Ariana Madix expressed her excitement in the comments section of Dow’s post by writing, “Hellloooooo,” and including two fire emoji.

While it is unclear how much fans will be seeing of Dow’s personal life, it is fairly certain that she is in a very committed relationship with model Brett Willis, who she shares regular photos and videos of on her Instagram page.

As for whether or not Willis works at SUR Restaurant, that appears to be the case as he recently shared a photo of himself and Dow on Instagram. In the update, they participated in a baseball game on Team SUR versus the staff of TomTom restaurant, which is owned by their co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.