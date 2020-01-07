WWE Rumors: Former Champion Reportedly Might Be Teasing Comeback At ‘Royal Rumble’

If her latest tweets are any indication, retired WWE superstar and former Divas Champion Paige might be returning to in-ring competition for the first time in slightly over two years at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Paige’s recent Twitter activity has drawn the attention of many fans, as well as publications such as PWInsider, who believe she could be taking part in the women’s Royal Rumble match at the pay-per-view of the same name on Sunday, January 26. The outlet shared a pair of tweets the 27-year-old WWE Backstage panelist made over the weekend, including one that promised that her glory days are “far from over” while also looking back on the challenges she once faced during her time as an active competitor.

As for the second tweet, this post seemed to allude more directly to a potential comeback at some point this year.

“I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me.”

As previously recalled by The Inquisitr, Paige’s comeback following the aforementioned neck issues turned out to be brief, as she suffered another related injury during a December 2017 live event, one that required her to undergo surgery once again. She announced her retirement on the April 9, 2018, episode of Monday Night Raw, but went on to play a number of non-wrestling roles in the months that followed. After a months-long stint as SmackDown general manager, Paige became the manager of Asuka and Kairi Sane — aka The Kabuki Warriors — but was ultimately fired by the duo after they turned heel late last year.

While Paige hasn’t been involved in any storylines on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown since then, she has served as a panelist on Fox Sports 1’s weekly show WWE Backstage since its premiere in November.

Although it’s still far from certain whether Paige will be medically cleared to return to the ring at the Royal Rumble, WrestlingNews.co wrote that she has yet to fully rule out the idea of a wrestling comeback, especially considering the fact she recently re-signed with WWE for another five years. Furthermore, the publication explained that the likes of Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle were able to make successful comebacks in recent years after dealing with neck problems.

Aside from Paige, another retired superstar with well-documented neck issues has also been rumored to be making an imminent return to the squared circle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who had last wrestled for the company at WrestleMania XXVII in 2011, has reportedly been medically cleared since last year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view and is expected by many to be among the surprise entrants in this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match.