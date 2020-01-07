Hayley Williams Announces Date Fans Can Expect To Hear Solo Music

At the end of December, Hayley Williams, the lead singer of the punk rock band Paramore, announced that she would be releasing solo music. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a photo on Twitter that contained a message written in the notes app. The “Brick by Boring Brick” hitmaker revealed that fans could expect to hear a taster of the material in January of 2020.

Last night, Williams took to both Twitter and Instagram to tease her followers.

On Twitter, she uploaded a five-second clip that had heavy breathing throughout. The video appeared to be taking at night in a location surrounded by trees. At the end, the date, January 22, 2020, appeared in the center of the screen. Williams attached a link to a website called “petalsforarmor” with the post, hinting at a possible song or project title. The site so far only contains the clip she shared to her Twitter account.

Williams has yet to reveal whether it is a standalone single, EP, or album but her fans are expecting to hear something on that date.

In the span of 13 hours, her post has been liked 37,800 times, retweeted 12,200 times and racked up over 1,900 replies, proving to have made an impact on her 5.1 million followers.

“YASSSS COMING TO SAVE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“The sound of her breath with the air, it’s No. 1 on Hot 100 already,” another shared.

“OMG!!!!!! If I wasn’t feeding my baby, I’ll be screaming of joy & anticipation!!!!!” a third fan remarked.

“Hayley Williams is coming back to save us,” a fourth user tweeted.

On Instagram, Williams has been pretty silent since June 2019. Alt Press noted that the “Still into You” songstress shared three blacked-out photos to her feed, which can hint that a new era is approaching from musicians.

She captioned each blank post with a full stop. Unsurprisingly, the pics achieved thousands of likes, despite not revealing anything.

16 hours ago a fan on Twitter stumbled across a promotional poster on the streets of New York that saw Williams on it with the title “Petals for Armour.” Underneath, appeared the same website that she previously tweeted. As always, the “Ain’t it Fun” rocker looked amazing in a green jacket. The pic could be a still from a music video as the backdrop looked similar to the content in the video clip.

Over the years, Williams has featured on many songs with high-profile names — B.o.B., Zedd, and New Found Glory — as a solo act. However, this will be her first solo music as the lead artist since appearing on the Jennifer’s Body movie soundtrack in 2009, per All Music.