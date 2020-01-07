‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, January 6: Thomas Twists Hope’s Mind About Threats Against Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, January 6 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Both women were relieved that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was now in Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) life. Although they weren’t sure if Thomas’ feelings for the model were real, Steffy felt that Hope could move on with her life.

In the meantime, Thomas had just threatened Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per She Knows Soaps. Thomas then tried to change the topic to Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) but Liam didn’t want to talk about his daughter. He felt that Thomas was still obsessed with Hope but the designer pointed out that his relationship status had changed. Thomas was now with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He also told Liam that he would fight for Steffy, Hope, and the kids. Thomas reminded Liam that both he and Hope were now Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) parents. He would always be in Hope’s life and there was nothing that Liam could do about it.

Collin (Oli Green), a supplier for Forrester Creations, approached Steffy and asked her out for drinks. However, she kindly turned him down. After the hunk left, Steffy carried on talking to Zoe. She told Zoe that she trusted her just as Thomas entered the office. He was immediately suspicious. However, Steffy and Zoe downplayed their conversation by making it seem as if they were talking about Zoe’s job.

Steffy asked Thomas if he and Zoe would be moving in together. But he reminded his sister that Douglas may not be up for that at the moment. They also discussed the upcoming fashion show competition. After Thomas left, Steffy told Zoe that had it not been for her relationship with her brother, she would still think that Thomas was obsessed with Hope.

The soap opera showed that Hope went to visit Liam at Spencer Publications. He told her about his confrontation with Thomas. He felt that Thomas was still not over her and was merely using his relationship with Zoe as a smokescreen. Liam told Hope that Thomas had threatened his life and that he was a psychopath. He didn’t even know that this side to Thomas had existed. Hope fretted before deciding that she would go and see Thomas herself.

Hope left for Forrester Creations to see Thomas. When he saw Hope, he realized that Liam had told her about their discussion. Thomas said that Liam was paranoid. He felt that Liam was still in love with Steffy and mentioned that he had called him out on his feelings for his sister. Thomas then twisted the whole situation and asked Hope if she was still willing to share Liam with Steffy forever. Hope seemed to take Thomas’ words to heart as she began to doubt Liam.