At Long Last, Little Caesars Will Finally Offer Delivery Service Thanks To DoorDash

The third largest pizza chain in the country will now offer delivery.

In today’s day and age, people want food of all types delivered to their homes and one would think that pizza is the easiest to get. Unfortunately, the third largest pizza chain in the country has never offered delivery in its more than 60 years of existence, but that is about to change. Little Caesars Pizza has partnered with DoorDash and will now allow for fans to have their Crazy Bread and more brought to their doorstep.

Most people think that pizza is one of the easiest foods in the world to have delivered thanks to Domino’s, Pizza Hut, and many others. Little Caesars has simply never offered its food for delivery even though apps like PostMates have made it available at times.

Beginning on Monday, January 6, 2020, Little Caesars Enterprises Inc and DoorDash Inc will commence their partnership. Delivery services will be offered to the majority of the 5,000 pizza locations in the United States and Canada as reported by ABC 7.

The full menu for Little Caesars will be available for delivery and the prices are going to stay exactly the same as they are for pick-up. Also, Little Caesars is not going to require a minimum purchase amount to get deals and bargains nor will they apply discounts for carry-out orders only.

Despite what you may have heard… pic.twitter.com/6NjGITW4bV — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) January 4, 2020

Domino’s already reported that sales fell short over the course of the last four quarters due to increasing competition. Domino’s is the biggest pizza chain in the world and has its own delivery drivers, but there are plenty of competing companies out there who are growing everyday.

The delivery options available through PostMates or UberEats and other services were never chain-wide. Those were made through arrangements with some of the difference franchises, but those are going to no longer exist due to the deal made with DoorDash.

For those looking for proof that Little Caesars isn’t cutting corners on their deliveries, they can log onto DoorDash and see the full menu is there. It may have taken since 1959 for it to happen, but the “Pizza Pizza” can now be brought right to your home.

The world of delivery is ever expanding as people can get McDonald’s, Chili’s, Outback Steakhouse, and virtually any food they want brought to their door. Little Caesars has always been behind the times a bit with their lack of a delivery service, but DoorDash has finally allowed that to change. If fans want Crazy Bread or an Extra Most Bestest without leaving their home, they can now get it with the push of a button.