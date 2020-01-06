Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam And Victor Make Peace

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam and Victor make peace, but as usual, their reconnection may not last too long. This time, they each take aim at the other’s partner, which certainly won’t end well.

Adam (Mark Grossman) knows that Connor (Judah Mackey) loves to spend time at the Ranch with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). However, he’s worried that since Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) broke up, Connor will find himself left out of any Newman family events. Adam wants to ensure that Victor will not do anything like that to his little boy.

Y&R head writer recently told CBS Soaps In Depth that Adam visits with Victor to discuss how to move forward with the ever-changing familiy dynamics.

‘Adam knows what it’s like to feel like an outsider in the family and does not want Connor to be treated differently now that Nick and Chelsea are no longer together! Adam makes it clear that he does not want to be shut out of family events in order two appease Nick,” teased Griffith.

Of course, Victor isn’t too thrilled to see Chelsea quickly jump from one son to the other, and he isn’t shy about letting Adam know his feelings about the woman. It isn’t like there is any love lost between Chelsea and Victor even though she is the mother of his grandson.

“Victor cautions Adam to be careful that Chelsea isn’t using him as backup,” Griffith said. “It does not sit well with Victor that there has been a rapid change in father figures for Connor over the past year!”

Victor isn’t wrong to be concerned, either. Connor’s step-father, Calvin, passed away, and then Chelsea started living with Nick almost immediately. However, Connor also learned that Adam was alive, and in the space of a few short months, Connor had at least three different men he looked up to as “dad.”

Things get worse, though, because instead of listening to Victor’s concerns, Adam retaliates in a way that won’t sit well with The Mustache. Nikki isn’t Adam’s mom, and although they’ve recently held a civil conversation, Adam doesn’t care much for his father’s wife.

“Tensions rise when Victor criticizes Chelsea, and Adam fires back by badmouthing Nikki,” Griffith noted.

Victor quickly shuts down his younger son, and he lets Adam know that he absolutely will not tolerate Adam saying anything disparaging about Nikki. Whether or not Adam will listen remains to be seen, though.

“However, with a relationship that is this volatile, trouble is usually right around the corner,” foreshadowed the scribe.

Adam and Victor have always been like oil and water, and it’s highly unlikely that things will change at this late stage. Hopefully, for Connor’s sake, Victor will at least treat the little boy like family.