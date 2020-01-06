Tamra Judge Responds To Rumors She Was Fired From ‘RHOC’ After Removing Orange From Twitter And Instagram

Tamra Judge removed her 'RHOC' hashtag as well.

Was Tamra Judge fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast following the recently aired 14th season of the Bravo reality series?

Earlier this week, a number of fans and followers of Judge on Twitter and Instagram noticed that the mother of four didn’t have the hashtag for the series or an orange emoji in her bio anymore and immediately assumed the worse. However, according to Judge, her online audiences are simply reading too much into the issue.

After being approached about the rumors of her potential firing in the comments section of a recent post on her Instagram page, Judge seemed to set the record straight.

“People look to [sic] deeply into things,” she explained.

While Judge reportedly mentioned her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County in both her Twitter and Instagram bios, her Twitter page currently only mentions her line of CBD products, Vena CBD. Her Instagram page mentions her product line and CUT Fitness, the Rancho Santa Margarita, California gym she runs with her husband Eddie Judge.

Although fans certainly had reason to be suspicious due to the recent changes to Judge’s social media accounts, there doesn’t appear to be any real reason to worry about her potential exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County at this time. She’s continued to remain relevant with her co-stars during recent seasons and was involved in plenty of drama during Season 14, much of which included her on-screen nemesis, Kelly Dodd, and her reconciliation with on-again, off-again bestie, Vicki Gunvalson.

At the end of last year, following the conclusion of the three-part The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Judge and her husband celebrated the New Year while “glamping” with friends.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Radar Online claimed last week that — after a comment by Andy Cohen, Judge and her co-stars were feeling anxious about potential firings from the series as they prepared to start filming for upcoming episodes.

“The pickup letters are going to be sent out the week of January 6 and no one is safe,” an insider revealed to the outlet. “Bravo execs are considering firing everyone. They don’t want the show to be boring. They’re making the decision now and are going to let the ladies know in a few days.”

Filming on new seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County typically begins in the early months of each year, so Judge’s future with the show should be known soon.