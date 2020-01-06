Donald Trump Demands ‘Con Game’ Impeachment End Because He Has ‘More Important Matters’ To Deal With

Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats on Monday, demanding that they end the impeachment because he is busy with other issues. As The Hill reports, the president accused Democrats of facilitating a “con” and a “hoax” against him even as his administration is dealing with the dramatically escalating situation in the Middle East.

Trump claimed that the founders wouldn’t support the impeachment process and called it a “partisan” hoax.

“Congress & the President should not be wasting their time and energy on a continuation of the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax when we have so many important matters pending. 196 to ZERO was the Republican House vote, & we got 3 Dems. This was not what the Founders had in mind!”

Trump tweeted that he believed that Democratic leaders had opened the impeachment against him because they wanted to help themselves win the upcoming November election. It’s not the first time that Trump and his allies have argued that Democrats are attempting to influence the upcoming election, and they have also argued that impeachment is progressive leaders’ effort to overturn the 2016 election.

“The Impeachment Hoax, just a continuation of the Witch Hunt which started even before I won the Election, must end quickly. Read the Transcripts, see the Ukrainian President’s strong statement, NO PRESSURE — get this done. It is a con game by the Dems to help with the Election!”

Trump spent the weekend, as he has during many in his presidency, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The tweets are his first since returning to Washington after a two-week stint at his resort on Monday morning, indicating that the issue of impeachment is weighing heavily on the president’s mind this week as he returns to work.

The impeachment process has stalled in recent days after the House voted along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment against the president — one for abuse of power and one for obstructing Congress. Since then, the House has declined to send the articles to the Senate. Nancy Pelosi has argued that the trial in the Senate is likely unfair since prominent leaders in the upper chamber have already vowed to acquit the president before hearing the evidence. Adam Schiff has promised that the House won’t hold the articles indefinitely, but didn’t say when they would be sent to the upper chamber.

I think Speaker Pelosi is having 2nd thoughts about impeaching the President. The Senate should get back to work on USMCA & bills on surprise medical billing & lowering the cost of prescription drugs, while Pelosi is trying to figure how to get out of this mess she has created. pic.twitter.com/z7sAKZkXeQ — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) December 20, 2019

Trump’s allies in Congress have said that they will attempt to pass new rules that would force the trial to move forward. Apparently, the conflict has troubled Trump, as he tweeted about it over his holiday trip to what he calls the “Winter White House.” Trump complained about Pelosi in particular during several tweets.