NBA Rumors: Sixers Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Marcus Morris From Knicks

Although veteran forward Marcus Morris is in the middle of a career-best statistical season with the New York Knicks, a recent report suggests that he might soon be relegated to a reserve role — assuming the Philadelphia 76ers make a move for him before next month’s trade deadline.

In a report published Sunday on the New York Post, Marc Berman wrote that Morris is still happy to remain in New York, having stressed last month that he doesn’t want to be traded to another team midway through the 2019-20 season. However, that hasn’t stopped him from being included in trade rumors, including a few involving his hometown Sixers. According to Berman, Philadelphia is one of the teams that has shown “some interest” in acquiring Morris from the Knicks and having him suit up as a “bench piece” who could contribute on both ends of the floor.

Further speculating on the possibility of Morris moving to the Sixers, Berman added that even with four selections in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 76ers might need to get a third team involved if they are serious about trading for the 30-year-old forward. He mentioned one specific organization — the Atlanta Hawks — as a team that could help facilitate the deal by taking on the contracts of any players added for salary-matching purposes.

Although Berman didn’t clarify whether they may be included in any possible trade that would send Morris to the Sixers, the New York Post writer noted that backup shooting guards Allonzo Trier and Wayne Ellington might be worth a “distant” future second-round pick if they get traded.

Marcus Morris (38 PTS & 6 3PM) had a career-high performance last night! ????#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/1gAxrisBfJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 6, 2020

As shown on the Knicks’ team page on Basketball-Reference, Morris is currently New York’s leading scorer, averaging 19.1 points along with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 33 games. He is also the best three-point shooter among the Knicks’ regular rotation players, with a shooting clip of 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite being the center of multiple trade rumors, Morris recently told reporters that he isn’t letting any of them bother him, as he plans to keep helping the Knicks improve their standing in the Eastern Conference, where they presently sit at a tie for 13th with a 10-26 record.

“Look, I told you before I’m in New York and love being here,” he said, as quoted by the New York Post. “I’m excited to help to turn this around. I’m not paying that any mind. I’m focused on what we got going on in this locker room.”

Aside from the Sixers, a few other teams have been linked to Morris in recent weeks, including both of the NBA’s Los Angeles-based teams, the Lakers and the Clippers.