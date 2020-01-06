New Video Shows 13-Year-Old Barron Trump Towering Over His 6-Foot-3 Dad As They Depart Air Force One

Barron Trump may have only just reached his teenage years, but the youngest son of Donald Trump is already towering over his also very tall dad.

Video showed the Trump family departing Air Force One after spending a long holiday at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday. The clip showed that Barron, who has been steadily gaining on his dad over the course of the last year and recently surpassing Donald’s 6-foot-3 height, is now quite clearly taller than his father.

Some of the video was shared by The Hill on Twitter, and gained some viral interest among those amazed by young Barron’s height.

“Wow Barron grew a lot!” one person wrote.

“Wow Barron sure is sprouting up,” another commented.

It’s not clear exactly how tall Barron has grown, as his dad’s height has been a matter of contention. While Donald was officially listed as 6-foot-3 on his White House physical, it appears that he has lost some inches in his later years. As The Inquisitr noted, Trump appeared noticeably shorter than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the two stood side-by-side at the G7 Summit in the summer of 2018 — even though Trudeau is listed as 6-foot-2.

But whatever Donald’s true height may be, it is clear that Barron is among the very tallest boys his age. Even if Barron were only 6-foot-tall — and he is clearly several inches taller already — he would be in the 99th percentile for 13-year-olds.

The rest of the Trump family is on the taller side as well. Barron’s older half-brother, Eric Trump, is 6-foot-4. Eric and Barron have not been pictured together in some time, so it’s not clear if Barron has yet become the tallest member of the Trump family, though recent pictures indicate it would be very close.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Barron Trump return to Washington. pic.twitter.com/xMNe6Jsfrz — The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2020

Barron’s incredible growth spurts have been getting attention for several years now. Back in August of 2018, Inside Edition ran a short segment about the first son’s amazing growth since his dad took office, noting that he has shot up very quickly and even by then was surpassing his dad’s height.

Barron has largely avoided the spotlight, keeping a low profile and making appearances mostly when the family is either departing for vacations or returning. That has played a bit of a role in the attention around his height, as Barron sometimes goes months without making a public appearance and his height has taken some dramatic leaps during that time.