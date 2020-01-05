‘RHOA’ Fans Suspect That Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Secretly Got Married As Wedding Photo Surface

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have some fans suspecting that they decided to walk down the aisle to kick off the new year.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the sports newscaster were spotted outside of a building in New York City. The couple is seen smiling at each other as people begin to gather around them. Bailey is wearing a white gown with a silver, floral headdress. Hill is wearing a black tuxedo with a bow tie as he holds his fiancee close to him.

The photo of engaged couple was initially shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. In their caption, the outlet reminds their millions of readers that Bailey and Hill aren’t planning to get married until October. The couple did confirm, however, that their wedding would be televised on RHOA. In the photo, the couple is surrounded by cameras, which made some viewers think that their wedding is possibly being bumped up early.

Fans of RHOA quickly took notice to The Shade Room’s post. The photo received several comments from fans who were cheering the couple on and eager to see if they actually did get married.

“I hope she don’t forget tha license,” one fan joked, referencing Bailey’s previous wedding to Peter Thomas.

“Cynthia kisses a lot of frogs but definitely found her prince,” another follower chimed in.

“I love how she planned her wedding around the filming schedule… ratings I guess,” one follower predicted.

“They’ll be divorced soon like Kenya,” another critiqued.

Loading...

While a photo has surfaced of the couple in wedding attire, neither one of them has confirmed that they moved their wedding up. According to Madame Noire, if the couple did in fact get married, this will be the second marriage for both parties. Bailey was married to Thomas from 2010 to 2017. Real Housewives of Atlanta’s cameras were there during the couple’s rocky marriage and eventual divorce. Before Thomas, Bailey was engaged to actor Leon Robinson. The two share a daughter, Noelle, together. Hill was also married before, and from a previous relationship has two daughters, Kayla and Ashlee.

While it’s unclear if the two are married, Bailey doesn’t have any doubts about spending the rest of her life with Hill. The model said before Hill proposed that she knew she was ready to marry him. She said that she felt that the two were meant to be together and that marriage was a natural progression for them.