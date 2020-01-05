WWE News: AJ Styles Discusses Retirement Plans

While AJ Styles‘ in-ring performances are regularly praised as some of the best in WWE, the 42-year-old superstar is nearing the end of his career. As quoted by Post Wrestling, the former two-time World Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio, where WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry asked him if he was thinking about hanging up his boots any time soon. According to Styles, he is starting to feel his age, and revealed that his days of performing in the squared circle are almost over.

“You know, Mark [Henry], you get older. You go, ‘Where the freak did my energy go? Why don’t I have that useless burst of energy that I had way back when.’ You can see that starting to deplete and I’ve said this before, I don’t want to be that AJ Styles that everybody goes, ‘Wow, I wish he could still do that’ or, ‘Oh wow, he’s really slow.’ I don’t want that. I wanna be the AJ Styles that people will remember and go out that way. Will I be like I was when I was 25? There’s no way.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Styles has opened up about his intention to retire back in 2018. The superstar wants to spend more time with his family, and while WWE managed to convince him to sign a contract extension, it is believed that he’ll hang up his boots when his current deal comes to an end.

As documented by WrestleTalk, Styles appeared on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory last year, where he opened up about his plans to retire. The interview happened after he signed his new deal, but the superstar assured listeners that he won’t be signing another extension down the line. It is unknown when Styles’ current contract will expire, but the report speculates that he signed on for another five years, which will keep in WWE until he’s 47.

Of course, wrestlers have a tendency to change their minds and anything is possible. Perhaps Styles will agree to become a part-time performer if he’s still performing at a high level. Most wrestlers come back for at least one more match after they decide to hang up their boots, and it remains to be seen if “The Phenomenal One” will be able to resist the allure.

During the interview with Busted Open Radio, Styles also discussed his dislike of social media. According to the superstar, he wishes that it didn’t exist because everyone has access to too much information, and he isn’t a fan of people’s lack of privacy because of these online platforms.