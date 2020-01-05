WWE News: Real Reason For Baron Corbin’s Baldness Revealed

WWE superstar Baron Corbin appeared on the latest edition of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast, where he discussed a variety of wrestling-related topics. During the conversation, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar opened up about his decision to go bald in 2018, after spending several years sporting long hair.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, the 2019 King of the Ring winner revealed that his long hair was too difficult to maintain, in addition to being an inconvenience during his matches.

“It was time [for it to go]. And also, it’s a nightmare having the long hair because, first of all, you are pouring like 40 gallons of conditioner in there all the time when you are wrestling, otherwise, you are going to choke and die on it.”

The Friday Night SmackDown performer also said that he wasn’t happy with the attention he was receiving outside of the ring. Corbin is the kind of celebrity who values his privacy, and he said that the long hair made him easier to identify in public.

“It’s a dead giveaway when you are out in public and have long hair. [People] immediately gravitate towards you and ask if you are a pro wrestler. So, those are the kinds of conversations that I don’t want to have.”

As noted by WrestleTalk, Corbin also discussed the topic during an interview in 2018, where he revealed another reason for chopping off his locks. According to the superstar, he wanted to look more professional after he was given the “Constable Corbin” gimmick by Stephanie McMahon, which saw him portray an onscreen authority figure.

During that interview, Corbin also revealed that fans had been complaining about his long hair on social media, which may have also influenced his decision.

The change in appearance has paid off for Corbin. Not only does the superstar prefer his new hairstyle, but since shaving it, he’s been involved in several main event storylines on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. And while he’s failed to win a World Championship, he’s been positioned as one of the top heels in WWE.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Corbin is currently feuding with Roman Reigns on the blue brand. The feud is rumored to be a placeholder rivalry for Reigns before he’s given another main event run during WrestleMania season, but at the time of this writing, Corbin has had the upper hand over “The Big Dog.” However, the feud is reportedly expected to come to an end in the near future, courtesy of a “Loser Eats Dog Food” match.