Navy SEAL Who Claims He Shot Osama Bin Laden Taunts Iran In Tweet, Dares Country To Attack A U.S. Destroyer

Rob O'Neill tweeted the dare after reports that an Iranian military commander suggested that the country is considering 35 possible targets for a retaliatory attack.

As President Donald Trump and his administration face a mix of backlash and praise for the surprise U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Thursday night, former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill taunted Iran in a tweet, daring them to attack a U.S. Navy warship as an act of retaliation.

According to The Washington Examiner, O’Neill, who claims he shot Osama Bin Laden in the daring, overnight raid of the terror mastermind’s Pakistan compound in 2011, dared Iran in a Saturday night tweet to attack a Navy destroyer while reminding the country why America calls them “destroyers.”

“Hey, Iran… please attack one of our Destroyers. We didn’t name them ‘Destroyers’ because we ran out of f*cking names,” O’Neill tweeted.

O’Neill reportedly has a history of making controversial tweets, including a recent tweet about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — a star witness during the House’s televised impeachment hearings. O’Neill tweeted at the time that Vindman was “a disgrace to all who have served.”

The Navy SEAL also blasted former Vice President Joe Biden after the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate suggested that Trump wasn’t “fit” to act as the commander in chief of the U.S. armed forces.

“You said ‘no’ to the bin Laden raid. Then you announced ‘SEAL Team Six’ when we did it. I still had my body armor on when you turned my life around. How dare you…,” O’Neill tweeted at the time.

O’Neill’s message to Iran came on the same day Trump announced that he already had 52 Iranian targets in mind, should Iran decide to retaliate and harm American personnel or American interests abroad. Trump said the number of targets coincided with the number of U.S. hostages that were held by Iran during the 1979 U.S. embassy takeover in Tehran.

Given that Trump suggested that some of the targets on his list were cultural in nature, the president was immediately criticized and labeled as a “lunatic” by The Gravel Institute, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“Donald Trump just threatened to bomb Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliates. We are not dealing with a sane president carrying out a policy devoted to minimizing death and promoting peace. We are dealing with a dangerous lunatic,” the institute said.

Trump’s threat to target important cultural sites in Iran came after reports emerged that top Iranian military commander suggested that his country already had 35 American targets in mind as options for a retaliatory strike after the drone strike that resulted in Soleimani’s death.

At least some of the targets were said to be in the area of the Strait of Hormuz, a major global shipping channel.