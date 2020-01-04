‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Huge Returns Help Usher In Big 2020 Drama

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that there will be some characters returning to Salem, and they’ll likely bring with them some dramatic new storylines, as 2020 promises to be a big year in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see the return of actress Louise Sorel in the coming year. This means that Vivian Alamain will officially be back in town to stir up controversy for all of her old enemies.

Fans last saw Vivian when she revealed herself to still be alive to her son, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), last year. However, the role was portrayed by soap vet Robin Stasser at that time. This time around, Sorel will return to the role that she originated, which is sure to delight many fans of the show.

During Vivian’s last run, she was involved in a huge storyline that featured the death of her son, Stefan. Vivian was on the run from the cops after she attempted to kill Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and pulled a gun on Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

Lani then fired her own gun, which Stefan jumped in front of to save his mother. Stefan was hit in the throat with the bullet and ultimately died from the wound, leaving his new wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) heartbroken.

Vivian left town shortly after and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. However, fans know that Stefan is headed back to the soap in some capacity, and Vivian’s appearance in town will likely help to usher in the brand new storyline.

Meanwhile, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will soon be back home as well. It seems that he’ll return without his wife Belle Black (Martha Madison) or his daughter Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Shawn’s Salem comeback will likely have something to do with his mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who has been brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina for over a year now.

Shawn has experience seeing his mother as Gina and may be able to help Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) figure out the reason behind Hope’s odd behavior. Together, the two just may be able to save Hope from Stefano’s clutches.

In addition to the old faces returning to the show, fans will also be seeing a new face as well. Days of Our Lives fans will see the role of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux’s (Kate Mansi) daughter, Charlotte, change hands. Twins Matilda and Chloe Teperman have been replaced, and sisters Olivia and Oakley Rondou have now taken over the role.