‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Mariah’s Shocking Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 6 bring a warning from Nikki when she learns that Nick broke up with Chelsea. Plus, Sharon chooses to go it alone, and Mariah makes a choice that could change everything.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) delivers a warning, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nick (Joshua Morrow) lets him mom know that he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) broke up. While Nikki is sympathetic to her son’s plight, she also has a warning to give him about his next move. Nikki tells her son that he must stay away from Sharon (Sharon Case). She simply cannot help being herself, but the good thing is, Nick loves his mom and doesn’t want her to change. Nick probably has no intention of reuniting with Sharon, but things could change if he learns about her cancer scare.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) makes an important decision. She chooses to keep her doctor’s appointment, testing, and mammogram a secret from both Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Although Sharon could use a strong person right now, for some reason, she’s choosing not to let anyone in to help her as she navigates these troubled waters.

Sharon is supposedly training to be a counselor, so she should realize how important it is that she reach out at this time. However, she’s also terrified of the possibility that she has cancer. Sharon might worry that telling her loved ones could make it even more real, so instead, she keeps all the details to herself. Once she gets the results, though, Sharon may make a different choice.

Finally, Mariah calls out Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) for yet another lie. Throughout their relationship, Tessa has defaulted to lying to Mariah. Finally, it seemed like they were past all that, and slowly, Tessa and Mariah worked to rebuild the trust between them. However, when platinum recording artist Tanner Watts (Chase Coleman) called to ask Tessa to go on tour, Mariah was thrilled. Tessa wasn’t. The reason Tessa was unhappy is that she and Tanner had been married — a small tidbit that Tessa neglected to tell Mariah. Instead of telling Mariah the truth about her past with Tanner, the singer kept quiet and once again left out important details that her girlfriend deserved to know.

It looks like Mariah might have finally had enough of Tessa’s lies even though they’ve been together for more than a year now. Mariah needs a partner that she can trust, and Tessa is untrustworthy.